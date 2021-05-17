Dr. Lucas Korcek, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Korcek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lucas Korcek, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lucas Korcek, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Eugene, OR.
Dr. Korcek works at
Locations
Slocum Orthopedics PC55 Coburg Rd, Eugene, OR 97401 Directions (541) 485-8111
Sacred Heart Physicians3377 Riverbend Dr, Springfield, OR 97477 Directions (541) 485-8111
Hospital Affiliations
- Mckenzie-willamette Medical Center
- Mercy Medical Center
- PeaceHealth Peace Harbor Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Kaiser Permanente
Ratings & Reviews
He is amazing, so knowledgeable and patient. I am very happy I found him and would recommend him to anyone searching for an orthopedist.
About Dr. Lucas Korcek, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1194083071
Education & Certifications
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
