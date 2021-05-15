Dr. Lucas Julien, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Julien is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lucas Julien, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lucas Julien, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Lansing, MI. They graduated from Michigan State University College Of Human Medicine and is affiliated with Mclaren Greater Lansing and Sparrow Hospital.
Dr. Julien works at
Locations
-
1
Lucas Julien1627 Lake Lansing Rd Ste 100, Lansing, MI 48912 Directions (517) 372-0500
-
2
Capital Colorectal737 N Grand Ave, Lansing, MI 48906 Directions (517) 372-0500
Hospital Affiliations
- Mclaren Greater Lansing
- Sparrow Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Priority Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Julien?
Great surgeon, highly skilled with an excellent bedside manner
About Dr. Lucas Julien, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- English
- 1821213315
Education & Certifications
- CREIGHTON UNIVERSITY
- Michigan State University
- Michigan State University College Of Human Medicine
- Colon & Rectal Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Julien has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Julien accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Julien has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Julien works at
Dr. Julien has seen patients for Anorectal Abscess, Hemorrhoids and Anal Fistula, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Julien on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Julien. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Julien.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Julien, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Julien appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.