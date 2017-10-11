Dr. Lucas Henderson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Henderson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lucas Henderson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lucas Henderson, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Thornton, CO. They graduated from St Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center, North Suburban Medical Center and The Medical Center of Aurora.
Dr. Henderson works at
Locations
-
1
Every Child Pediatrics9197 Grant St Ste 200, Thornton, CO 80229 Directions (303) 963-0012
Hospital Affiliations
- Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
- North Suburban Medical Center
- The Medical Center of Aurora
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Henderson is an amazing medical professional. My daughter has been walking with pelvic tilt and Dr. Henderson was able to figure out root of the problem. He listens and is very patient, treats us with respect.
About Dr. Lucas Henderson, MD
- Pediatrics
- English, Spanish
- 1356301683
Education & Certifications
- St. Louis University School of Medicine
- St Louis University School of Medicine
