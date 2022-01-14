Overview

Dr. Lucas Duvall, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Shenandoah, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital, Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital and Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital.



Dr. Duvall works at Houston Methodist Urology Associates in Shenandoah, TX with other offices in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Port Placements or Replacements along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.