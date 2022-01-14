Dr. Lucas Duvall, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Duvall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lucas Duvall, MD
Dr. Lucas Duvall, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Shenandoah, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital, Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital and Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital.
Locations
Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital17201 Interstate 45 S, Shenandoah, TX 77385 Directions (713) 270-2000Thursday8:00am - 4:00pm
Houston Methodist Cardiovascular Surgery Associates at Willowbrook13300 Hargrave Rd Ste 390, Houston, TX 77070 Directions (281) 737-2915
Houston Methodist The Woodlands17189 Interstate 45 S Ste 475, Shenandoah, TX 77385 Directions (936) 270-3933
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Hospital
- Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital
- Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Galaxy Health Network
- HealthSmart
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- National Preferred Provider Network
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
He saved my life! Thank you! I really had a serious condition and today I feel like I am in my twenties again . I had my procedure done about one year ago and I had some difficulties in the beginning but over time, I have not felt better!
- General Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
- LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT
- Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
Dr. Duvall has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Duvall accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Duvall has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Duvall has seen patients for Port Placements or Replacements, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Duvall on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Duvall. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Duvall.
