Dr. Lucas Collazo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lucas Collazo, MD is a Congenital Cardiac Surgery Specialist in Falls Church, VA. They specialize in Congenital Cardiac Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Congenital Cardiac Surgery. They graduated from University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Inova Fairfax Hospital.
Dr. Collazo works at
Locations
Cardiac Vascular Thoracic Surgery Associates PC2921 Telestar Ct Ste 140, Falls Church, VA 22042 Directions (703) 876-0580
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
A+ Dr. Collazo and his team are AWESOME! I wouldn't be here if it weren't for them and the miracle. 13 years post transplant, single lung and feeling gr8!
About Dr. Lucas Collazo, MD
- Congenital Cardiac Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1205805603
Education & Certifications
- Egleston Children's Hospital
- University Hospital Of Brooklyn, General Surgery
- North Shore University Hospital
- University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine
- Congenital Cardiac Surgery and Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
