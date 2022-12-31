Dr. Lucas Burton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Burton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lucas Burton, MD
Overview
Dr. Lucas Burton, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Nashville, TN. They completed their residency with University Of Nebraska
Dr. Burton works at
Locations
TriStar Centennial Medical Center2400 Patterson St Ste 300, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (615) 342-6300
Centennial Medical Center345 23rd Ave N Ste 212, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (615) 963-9200
Providence - Mt. Juliet660 S Mount Juliet Rd Ste 211, Mt Juliet, TN 37122 Directions (615) 329-6600
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Thomas West Hospital
- Tristar Centennial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Burton takes time to explain everything. His office staff is great. The office is very efficient and does not have you waiting like many other doctors. Great experience overall.
About Dr. Lucas Burton, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Nebraska
- University Nebraska Medical Center
- Vanderbilt University
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Burton has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Burton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Burton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Burton has seen patients for Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Burton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
143 patients have reviewed Dr. Burton. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Burton.
