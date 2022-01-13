See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Chicago, IL
Super Profile

Dr. Lucas Buchler, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.3 (6)
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Lucas Buchler, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Buchler works at Northwestern Medicine in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Northwestern Center for Comprehensive Orthopaedic and Spine Care
    259 E Erie St Fl 13, Chicago, IL 60611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 695-6800
  2. 2
    Mcgaw Medical Center Northwestern
    420 E Superior St Ste 12-174, Chicago, IL 60611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 503-7975

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwestern Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Joint Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Limb Pain
Joint Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Limb Pain

Treatment frequency



Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Illinois
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • HAP Insurance
    • HealthLink
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • HFN
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Lucas Buchler, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 10 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1528301439
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Colorado School Of Medicine/Steadman Hawkins Clinic-Denver
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Indiana University School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Depauw University, Greencastle, In
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lucas Buchler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Buchler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Buchler has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Buchler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Buchler works at Northwestern Medicine in Chicago, IL. View the full address on Dr. Buchler’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Buchler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Buchler.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Buchler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Buchler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

