Dr. Lucas Buchler, MD
Dr. Lucas Buchler, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Northwestern Center for Comprehensive Orthopaedic and Spine Care259 E Erie St Fl 13, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-6800
Mcgaw Medical Center Northwestern420 E Superior St Ste 12-174, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 503-7975
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
My visit in Dr. Buchler's office was seamless. I had an x-ray first and this was great. It saves so much time! I did not have to wait long at all to see him either. He was thorough and answered all my questions.
About Dr. Lucas Buchler, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1528301439
Education & Certifications
- University Of Colorado School Of Medicine/Steadman Hawkins Clinic-Denver
- McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University
- Indiana University School of Medicine
- Depauw University, Greencastle, In
- Orthopedic Surgery
