Dr. Beffa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lucas Beffa, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lucas Beffa, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Cleveland, OH.
Dr. Beffa works at
Locations
-
1
The Cleveland Clinic Foundation9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (216) 444-2200Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Gyn Specialist695 Eddy St, Providence, RI 02903 Directions (401) 738-6611
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
- Kent Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Beffa?
About Dr. Lucas Beffa, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1093000119
Education & Certifications
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Beffa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Beffa works at
Dr. Beffa has seen patients for Intestinal Obstruction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Beffa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Beffa has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beffa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Beffa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Beffa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.