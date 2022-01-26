Dr. Lucas Beerepoot, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Beerepoot is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lucas Beerepoot, MD
Overview
Dr. Lucas Beerepoot, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Lake City, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from Universiteit Van Amsterdam, Faculteit Der Geneeskunde|University of Amersterdam and is affiliated with HCA Florida Lake City Hospital.
Dr. Beerepoot works at
Locations
Quality Neurology, LLC1717 SW Newland Way, Lake City, FL 32025 Directions (352) 389-3617
Quality Neurology, LLC6800 NW 9th Blvd Ste 2, Gainesville, FL 32605 Directions (352) 389-3609Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Lake City Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Medicare
- Self Pay
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
It was great he is good doctor
About Dr. Lucas Beerepoot, MD
- Neurology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1093906455
Education & Certifications
- BARROW NEUROLOGICAL INSTITUTE
- Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center
- Roosevelt Hospital
- Universiteit Van Amsterdam, Faculteit Der Geneeskunde|University of Amersterdam
- Epilepsy, Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine and Neurology
Dr. Beerepoot has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Beerepoot accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Beerepoot has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Beerepoot works at
Dr. Beerepoot has seen patients for Diabetic Polyneuropathy, Polyneuropathy and EEG (Electroencephalogram), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Beerepoot on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Beerepoot. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beerepoot.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Beerepoot, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Beerepoot appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.