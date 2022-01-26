Overview

Dr. Lucas Beerepoot, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Lake City, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from Universiteit Van Amsterdam, Faculteit Der Geneeskunde|University of Amersterdam and is affiliated with HCA Florida Lake City Hospital.



Dr. Beerepoot works at Quality Neurology, LLC in Lake City, FL with other offices in Gainesville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetic Polyneuropathy, Polyneuropathy and EEG (Electroencephalogram) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.