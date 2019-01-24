Dr. Luca Paoletti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Paoletti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Luca Paoletti, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Luca Paoletti, MD is a Pulmonologist in Charleston, SC. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.
Locations
MUSC Health Ashley River Tower25 Courtenay Dr # 100A, Charleston, SC 29425 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Paoletti?
I would recommend this dr to anyone. He is awesome and really cares for his patients. He takes all the time with you that is needed to answer all questions that you may have. He loves to make you laugh and joke around with you but can be very serious when he has to be. He expects you to do as he tells you to do. Love you dr Luca from the Best family
About Dr. Luca Paoletti, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- English
- Male
- 1639378367
Education & Certifications
- Musc Medical Center
- Hartford Hospital|John Dempsey Hospital of University of CT Health Center
- John Dempsey Hospital of University of CT Health Center
- SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Critical Care Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Hospital Affiliations
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Paoletti has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Paoletti accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Paoletti using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Paoletti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Paoletti has seen patients for Interstitial Lung Disease and Respiratory Management, and more.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Paoletti. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Paoletti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Paoletti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.