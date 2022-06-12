See All Bariatric / Gastric Bypass Surgeons in Warminster, PA
Dr. Luca Giordano, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Luca Giordano, MD

Bariatric Surgery
5 (132)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Luca Giordano, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Warminster, PA. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University Di Roma - La Sapienza and is affiliated with Jefferson Bucks Hospital, Jefferson Torresdale Hospital and Jefferson Abington Hospital.

Dr. Giordano works at Institute for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery in Warminster, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Incisional Hernia, Intestinal Obstruction and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Institute for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery
    225 Newtown Rd Fl 2, Warminster, PA 18974 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Bucks Hospital
  • Jefferson Torresdale Hospital
  • Jefferson Abington Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Incisional Hernia
Intestinal Obstruction
Gallstones
Incisional Hernia
Intestinal Obstruction
Gallstones

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lymphangioma Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Rigid Proctosigmoidoscopy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.8
Average provider rating
Based on 132 ratings
Patient Ratings (132)
5 Star
(112)
4 Star
(17)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(2)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Giordano?

Jun 12, 2022
I underwent a colonosemy in April & Dr Giordano is an excellent doctor. He treated me with the utmost care & I am very grateful & I will recommend him to anyone needing his care.
Gloria E Ortiz — Jun 12, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Luca Giordano, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Luca Giordano, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Giordano to family and friends

Dr. Giordano's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Giordano

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Luca Giordano, MD.

About Dr. Luca Giordano, MD

Specialties
  • Bariatric Surgery
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 29 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English, Italian
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1407049604
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Cedars-Sinai Medical Center
Fellowship
Residency
  • ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
Residency
Internship
  • ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
Internship
Medical Education
  • University Di Roma - La Sapienza
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • General Surgery
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Luca Giordano, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Giordano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Giordano has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Giordano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Giordano works at Institute for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery in Warminster, PA. View the full address on Dr. Giordano’s profile.

Dr. Giordano has seen patients for Incisional Hernia, Intestinal Obstruction and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Giordano on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

132 patients have reviewed Dr. Giordano. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Giordano.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Giordano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Giordano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Luca Giordano, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.