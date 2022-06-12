Dr. Luca Giordano, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Giordano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Luca Giordano, MD
Dr. Luca Giordano, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Warminster, PA. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University Di Roma - La Sapienza and is affiliated with Jefferson Bucks Hospital, Jefferson Torresdale Hospital and Jefferson Abington Hospital.
Institute for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery225 Newtown Rd Fl 2, Warminster, PA 18974 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Bucks Hospital
- Jefferson Torresdale Hospital
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I underwent a colonosemy in April & Dr Giordano is an excellent doctor. He treated me with the utmost care & I am very grateful & I will recommend him to anyone needing his care.
Education & Certifications
- Cedars-Sinai Medical Center
- ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
- ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
- University Di Roma - La Sapienza
- General Surgery
Dr. Giordano has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Giordano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Giordano has seen patients for Incisional Hernia, Intestinal Obstruction and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Giordano on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Giordano speaks Italian.
132 patients have reviewed Dr. Giordano. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Giordano.
