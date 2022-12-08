Dr. Luc-Ha Nguyen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nguyen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Luc-Ha Nguyen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Luc-Ha Nguyen, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Huntington Beach, CA.
Dr. Nguyen works at
Locations
MemorialCare Medical Group - Huntington Beach (Beach Blvd)17762 Beach Blvd Ste 200, Huntington Beach, CA 92647 Directions (877) 696-3622
Hospital Affiliations
- Orange Coast Medical Center
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
- Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach
- Saddleback Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have dealt with many doctors and they have all been very good to me, no complaints. When I met Dr. Nygen at my first appointment she exceeded my expectations. She is so personable and makes me feel so comfortable. Although our appointments are quick, I have never felt rushed. She is so great at listening and explaining. I am so satisfied with her service.
About Dr. Luc-Ha Nguyen, MD
- Family Medicine
- English
Education & Certifications
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nguyen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nguyen accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Nguyen using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Nguyen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Nguyen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nguyen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nguyen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nguyen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.