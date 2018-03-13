Dr. Lubor Jarolimek, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jarolimek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lubor Jarolimek, MD
Overview
Dr. Lubor Jarolimek, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with East Houston Hospital & Clinics and Saint Joseph Medical Center.
Dr. Jarolimek works at
Locations
-
1
Orthopedic Care Center PA2121 Oakdale St, Houston, TX 77004 Directions (713) 522-2222
-
2
Northwest Surgery Center5215 Hollister St, Houston, TX 77040 Directions (713) 462-3194
-
3
Ad Hospital East12950 East Fwy Ste 100, Houston, TX 77015 Directions (713) 330-3887
-
4
Sj Medical Center LLC Dba St Joseph Medical1401 St Joseph Pkwy, Houston, TX 77002 Directions (713) 522-2222Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- East Houston Hospital & Clinics
- Saint Joseph Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jarolimek?
Dr. J is an extraordinary surgeon. I was exceptionally pleased with the outcome of my rotator cuff repair. The scar is minimal and I hardly had any pain. His bedside manner is wonderful; patient, informative and kind. I plan on using him for my knee replacements. In fact, I will be sure that my insurance covers his care because I can't imagine any other surgeon being as good as he is.
About Dr. Lubor Jarolimek, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English, Czech
- 1851375778
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jarolimek has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jarolimek accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jarolimek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jarolimek works at
Dr. Jarolimek has seen patients for Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Joint Pain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jarolimek on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Jarolimek speaks Czech.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Jarolimek. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jarolimek.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jarolimek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jarolimek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.