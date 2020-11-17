Dr. Lubna Zuberi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zuberi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lubna Zuberi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lubna Zuberi, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Springfield, PA. They graduated from AGA KHAN UNIVERSITY / AGA KHAN MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Dr. Zuberi works at
Locations
-
1
Han Endocrinology Associates196 W Sproul Rd Ste 205, Springfield, PA 19064 Directions (610) 338-1820
-
2
Crozer Medical Plaza500 Evergreen Dr # 26, Glen Mills, PA 19342 Directions (610) 338-1820
-
3
Jefferson Endocrinology Associates225 E City Ave Ste 10, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004 Directions (215) 955-1925
-
4
Jefferson Health Art Museum2130 Spring Garden St, Philadelphia, PA 19130 Directions (215) 955-9555
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Delaware
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Golden Rule
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- HealthPartners
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- QualCare
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zuberi?
I went to Dr. Zuberi just last week to help me with a completely out of balance diabetes 2. I was very anxious and worried because recently I have been fat shamed by my primary doctor so I was still upset about that. And then I read some bad reviews on here. Well thankfully, I decided to be my own judge and went to my appointment. Dr. Zuberi greeted me and went right on task to figure out what was going on with me. She spent quite some time with me digging through my history. She was very comprehensive, very confident, very compassionate and VERY HUMAN! The medicine changes she made for me were incredible - she took me out of years of suffering. And I finally have hope that at some point, I can bring myself back to a normal life where suffering is no longer my priority activity of the day. She has called me to check on me, she has answered my emails on the patient portal within almost seconds. I've actually never had such a good doctor in my whole life. She is a blessing!
About Dr. Lubna Zuberi, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1558558304
Education & Certifications
- AGA KHAN UNIVERSITY / AGA KHAN MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zuberi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zuberi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zuberi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zuberi works at
Dr. Zuberi has seen patients for Thyroid Goiter, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Hyperthyroidism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zuberi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
371 patients have reviewed Dr. Zuberi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zuberi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zuberi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zuberi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.