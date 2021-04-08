Dr. Zahir has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lubna Zahir, MD
Dr. Lubna Zahir, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Mc Lean, VA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from MUMBAI UNIVERSITY / BOMBAY HOSPITAL INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES.
Ehe Int'l8300 Greensboro Dr Ste 1050, Mc Lean, VA 22102 Directions (703) 394-3400
As a managing director with a Global Management Consulting Firm I've been using the services of EHE International (Tysons Corner) since 2019. I am giving 5 stars and top ratings to this office. I have been very pleased with EHE International services including: 1) Excellent Communication Management (pre-appotiemnt communication; during the session communication and effective follow-up after the session; 2) Expert and Professional staff (everyone I have interacted with from the front desk staff, nurses to doctors is a true expert in their field ) 3) I have been particularly impressed by Dr. Lubna Zahir - Dr. Zahir is a world class physician who not only has strong background in medical filed which I appreciate very much, but she has the exceptional communication skills; interpersonal skills; and is able to connect with her patients very effectively; I would highly recommend Dr. Lubna Zahir to all of my friends and colleagues. Managing Director - Global Fortune 500 Company
- Internal Medicine
- 29 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Spanish
- 1538190566
- MUMBAI UNIVERSITY / BOMBAY HOSPITAL INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
Dr. Zahir has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zahir speaks Hindi and Spanish.
