Dr. Lubna Zahir, MD

Internal Medicine
5 (1)
29 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Lubna Zahir, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Mc Lean, VA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from MUMBAI UNIVERSITY / BOMBAY HOSPITAL INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES.

Dr. Zahir works at Ehe Int'l in Mc Lean, VA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ehe Int'l
    Ehe Int'l
8300 Greensboro Dr Ste 1050, Mc Lean, VA 22102

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Apr 08, 2021
As a managing director with a Global Management Consulting Firm I've been using the services of EHE International (Tysons Corner) since 2019. I am giving 5 stars and top ratings to this office. I have been very pleased with EHE International services including: 1) Excellent Communication Management (pre-appotiemnt communication; during the session communication and effective follow-up after the session; 2) Expert and Professional staff (everyone I have interacted with from the front desk staff, nurses to doctors is a true expert in their field ) 3) I have been particularly impressed by Dr. Lubna Zahir - Dr. Zahir is a world class physician who not only has strong background in medical filed which I appreciate very much, but she has the exceptional communication skills; interpersonal skills; and is able to connect with her patients very effectively; I would highly recommend Dr. Lubna Zahir to all of my friends and colleagues. Managing Director - Global Fortune 500 Company
MD — Apr 08, 2021
About Dr. Lubna Zahir, MD

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 29 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English, Hindi and Spanish
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1538190566
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • MUMBAI UNIVERSITY / BOMBAY HOSPITAL INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Zahir has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Zahir has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Zahir has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zahir.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zahir, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zahir appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

