Dr. Lubna Naqi, MB BS

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4 (16)
38 years of experience
Dr. Lubna Naqi, MB BS is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Redondo Beach, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Liaquat Med Coll and is affiliated with Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance.

Dr. Naqi works at Providence Family Medical Center in Redondo Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Hypothyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    South Bay Family Medical Group
    520 N Prospect Ave Ste 103, Redondo Beach, CA 90277

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Hypothyroidism
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Hypothyroidism
Diabetes Type 2

Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Familial Hypercholesterolemia Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
    Nov 11, 2019
    Dr. Naqi has a phenomenal patient approach and is extremely knowledgeable. I have had T1D for 45 years and having a proactive physician is a necessity. I appreciate having her in my life.
    Tricia K — Nov 11, 2019
