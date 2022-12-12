Overview

Dr. Lubna Mirza, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Norman, OK. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SIND / CHANDKA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Norman Regional Hospital.



Dr. Mirza works at Norman Regional Health System in Norman, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis, Thyroid Nodule and Calcium Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.