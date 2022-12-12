Dr. Lubna Mirza, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mirza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lubna Mirza, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lubna Mirza, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Norman, OK. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SIND / CHANDKA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Norman Regional Hospital.
Dr. Mirza works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Norman Regional Health System3101 W Tecumseh Rd Ste 200, Norman, OK 73072 Directions (405) 307-5720
Hospital Affiliations
- Norman Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mirza?
I have had nothing but positive experiences with Dr. Mirza and her staff. She is very knowledgeable, caring and professional. I wish more doctors were as compassionate as she is. She is helping me to understand my condition, treatment and long-term effects. Deb
About Dr. Lubna Mirza, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1326208513
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SIND / CHANDKA MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mirza has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mirza accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mirza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mirza works at
Dr. Mirza has seen patients for Osteoporosis, Thyroid Nodule and Calcium Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mirza on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Mirza. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mirza.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mirza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mirza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.