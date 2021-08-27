See All Pediatricians in Lockport, NY
Dr. Lubna Guru, MD

Pediatrics
3 (6)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Lubna Guru, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Lockport, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MYSORE / ADICHUNCHANAGIRI INSTITUTEOF MEDICAL SCIENCE.

Dr. Guru works at Community Pediatrics Of WNY in Lockport, NY with other offices in Amherst, NY and Newfane, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Community Pediatrics of Wny Pllc
    741 DAVISON RD, Lockport, NY 14094 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (716) 433-6666
    Gulam M Najar, MD, PC
    30 Amsterdam Ave, Amherst, NY 14226 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (716) 837-7424
    Faustino Solis Jr MD
    2590 William St, Newfane, NY 14108 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (716) 778-5000

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Circumcision
Abdominal Pain
Acute Bronchitis
Circumcision
Abdominal Pain
Acute Bronchitis

Circumcision Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pinworm Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Aug 27, 2021
    Dr. Guru is awesome. She is knowledgeable, beautiful, professional, and compassionate. She is the current pediatrician of my two children. Dr. Guru engages them with topics such as nutrition and development every visit, and they adore her.
    Dr. Guru Pediatric Patients — Aug 27, 2021
    About Dr. Lubna Guru, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1558304295
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MYSORE / ADICHUNCHANAGIRI INSTITUTEOF MEDICAL SCIENCE
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lubna Guru, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Guru is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Guru has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Guru has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Guru. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Guru.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Guru, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Guru appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

