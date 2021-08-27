Dr. Lubna Guru, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Guru is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lubna Guru, MD
Overview
Dr. Lubna Guru, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Lockport, NY. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MYSORE / ADICHUNCHANAGIRI INSTITUTEOF MEDICAL SCIENCE.
Dr. Guru works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Community Pediatrics of Wny Pllc741 DAVISON RD, Lockport, NY 14094 Directions (716) 433-6666
-
2
Gulam M Najar, MD, PC30 Amsterdam Ave, Amherst, NY 14226 Directions (716) 837-7424
-
3
Faustino Solis Jr MD2590 William St, Newfane, NY 14108 Directions (716) 778-5000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Guru?
Dr. Guru is awesome. She is knowledgeable, beautiful, professional, and compassionate. She is the current pediatrician of my two children. Dr. Guru engages them with topics such as nutrition and development every visit, and they adore her.
About Dr. Lubna Guru, MD
- Pediatrics
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1558304295
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MYSORE / ADICHUNCHANAGIRI INSTITUTEOF MEDICAL SCIENCE
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Guru has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Guru accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Guru has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Guru works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Guru. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Guru.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Guru, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Guru appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.