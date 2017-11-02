See All Cardiologists in Chicago, IL
Dr. Lubna Choudhury, MD

Cardiology
3 (6)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Lubna Choudhury, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University College Cork, National University Of Ireland, School Of Medicine, Room 259 and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Choudhury works at Bluhm Cardiovascular Institute of Northwestern in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic, Cardiomyopathy and Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Bluhm Cardiovascular Institute of Northwestern
    675 N Saint Clair St Ste 19-100, Chicago, IL 60611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 664-3278

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwestern Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic
Cardiomyopathy
Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic
Cardiomyopathy
Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest

Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic
Cardiomyopathy
Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest
Heart Disease
Shortness of Breath
Wheezing
Aortic Ectasia
Congenital Heart Disease
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Obesity
Overweight
Sleep Apnea
Abdominal Pain
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Anemia
Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm
Aortic Valve Disease
Arrhythmia Screening
Arrhythmias
Arthritis
Asthma
Atherosclerosis
Atrial Fibrillation
Atrial Flutter
Atrial Septal Defect
Back Pain
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography)
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging
Cardiomegaly
Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test
Cardiovascular Stress Test
Chest Pain
Chest Pain Evaluation
Cholesterol Screening
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders
Congenital Heart Defects
Congestive Heart Failure
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Coronary Angiogram
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Dizziness
Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test
Dyslipidemia
Echocardiography
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Heart Murmur
Heart Palpitations
HeartAware Online Risk Screening
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypertensive Heart Disease
Hypokalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Malaise and Fatigue
Mitral Valve Disease
Mitral Valve Regurgitation
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block
Nuclear Stress Testing
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO)
Peripheral Arterial Disease Screening (PAD)
Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test
Pharmacologic Stress Test, Adenosine
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Hypertension
Sarcoidosis
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Second Degree Heart Block
Septal Defect
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Sick Sinus Syndrome
Sinus Bradycardia
Stress Test
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Supraventricular Tachycardia
Syncope
TCD Bubble Test
Third Degree Heart Block
Tilt Table Testing
Tobacco Use Disorder
Treadmill Stress Test
Urinary Stones
Venous Hypertension
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT)
Vertigo
Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias
Abnormal Thyroid
Acidosis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Administrative Physical
Alkalosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Aneurysm of Heart
Angina
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
Aortic Dissection
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis
Aortic Stenosis
Aortic Valve Regurgitation
Arthritis of the Elbow
Ataxia
Automatic Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) Implantation
Bedsores
Bladder Infection
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchiectasis
Bronchitis
Cardiac Imaging
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair
Carotid Artery Disease
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cellulitis
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs)
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Pain
Coccygeal Pain
Confusion
Constipation
Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent
Coronary Artery Aneurysm
Cough
Dehydration
Dermatitis
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dysphagia
Eisenmenger's Complex
Emphysema
Endocarditis
Enteritis
Esophagitis
Fever
Fibromyalgia
First Degree Heart Block
Gait Abnormality
Gastritis
Gastroparesis
Gout
Headache
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
Hyperkalemia
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypoglycemia
Impella Device
Indigestion
Insertion of Left Ventricular Lead for Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator
Insomnia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Joint Pain
Limb Pain
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Long QT Syndrome
Low Back Pain
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malnutrition
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Mitral Valve Prolapse
Mitral Valve Stenosis
Muscle Spasm
Muscle Weakness
Nasopharyng
Nausea Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Tetralogy of Fallot Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HAP Insurance
    • HealthLink
    • HFN
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Lubna Choudhury, MD

    • Cardiology
    • 36 years of experience
    • English, Bengali
    • 1508944778
    Education & Certifications

    • McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University
    • Detroit Medical Center
    • International Missionary Training Hospital
    • University College Cork, National University Of Ireland, School Of Medicine, Room 259
    • Cardiovascular Disease
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lubna Choudhury, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Choudhury is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Choudhury has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Choudhury has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Choudhury works at Bluhm Cardiovascular Institute of Northwestern in Chicago, IL. View the full address on Dr. Choudhury’s profile.

    Dr. Choudhury has seen patients for Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic, Cardiomyopathy and Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Choudhury on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Choudhury. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Choudhury.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Choudhury, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Choudhury appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

