Dr. Lubna Ahmad, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lubna Ahmad, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Dow Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Summerlin Hospital Medical Center, Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center and Valley Hospital Medical Center.
Locations
Lubna Ahmad MD PC7010 Smoke Ranch Rd Ste 100, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Directions (702) 228-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- Summerlin Hospital Medical Center
- Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
- Valley Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
I have seen Dr Ahmad for 22 years . She saved my life when she diagnosed my rare disease. I spent two years going from doctor to doctor and still being ill, my health deteriorating. Many of the reviews here are very unfair. In fact in recent times the in-office waits are shorter and shorter . She takes time to listen and evaluate each patient , I’ll wait an hour for her care anytime . She is a lovely, kind and careful physician . Her office staff is good as well . I will always recommend her .
About Dr. Lubna Ahmad, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Dow Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ahmad has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ahmad accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ahmad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ahmad has seen patients for Hypercalcemia and Calcium Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ahmad on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ahmad speaks Spanish.
133 patients have reviewed Dr. Ahmad. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahmad.
