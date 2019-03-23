Overview

Dr. Lubna Ahmad, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Dow Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Summerlin Hospital Medical Center, Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center and Valley Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Ahmad works at Cancer Therapy & Integrative Medicine in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Hypercalcemia and Calcium Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.