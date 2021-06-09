Dr. Lubin Santana, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Santana is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lubin Santana, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lubin Santana, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Miami, FL. They graduated from 1998 and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center, Houston Methodist Hospital, Miami Cancer Institute and Texas Children's Hospital.
Dr. Santana works at
Locations
-
1
Gastro Health - Galloway9408 SW 87th Ave Ste 200, Miami, FL 33176 Directions (305) 913-0666
-
2
Baylor Medical Center7200 Cambridge St, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 798-0950
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
- Houston Methodist Hospital
- Miami Cancer Institute
- Texas Children's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Santana?
Excelente doctor
About Dr. Lubin Santana, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Spanish
- 1942533997
Education & Certifications
- 2010
- 2009
- 2007
- 1998
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Santana has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Santana accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Santana has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Santana works at
Dr. Santana has seen patients for Gastritis, Hernia and Esophagitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Santana on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Santana speaks Spanish.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Santana. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Santana.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Santana, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Santana appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.