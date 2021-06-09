See All Gastroenterologists in Miami, FL
Dr. Lubin Santana, MD

Gastroenterology
4.5 (19)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Lubin Santana, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Miami, FL. They graduated from 1998 and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center, Houston Methodist Hospital, Miami Cancer Institute and Texas Children's Hospital.

Dr. Santana works at Gastro Health in Miami, FL with other offices in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Hernia and Esophagitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Gastro Health - Galloway
    9408 SW 87th Ave Ste 200, Miami, FL 33176 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 913-0666
  2. 2
    Baylor Medical Center
    7200 Cambridge St, Houston, TX 77030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (713) 798-0950

  • CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
  • Houston Methodist Hospital
  • Miami Cancer Institute
  • Texas Children's Hospital

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Bravo pH Testing Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Stricture Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Flexible Sigmoidoscopy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Gastrojejunal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Hepatorenal Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Mallory-Weiss Syndrome Chevron Icon
Non-Cardiac Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pneumatic Dilations (PD) Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jun 09, 2021
    Excelente doctor
    — Jun 09, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Lubin Santana, MD
    About Dr. Lubin Santana, MD

    • Gastroenterology
    • English, Spanish
    • 1942533997
    Education & Certifications

    • 2010
    • 2009
    • 2007
    • 1998
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lubin Santana, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Santana is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Santana has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Santana has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Santana has seen patients for Gastritis, Hernia and Esophagitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Santana on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Santana. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Santana.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Santana, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Santana appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

