Dr. Luay Shayya, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Luay Shayya, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Neurology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University Of Oklahoma Health Sciences Ctr and is affiliated with HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center and Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center.
Locations
Neurology Consultants of Arizona7425 E Shea Blvd, Scottsdale, AZ 85260 Directions (480) 977-6844Monday7:00am - 5:30pmTuesday7:00am - 5:30pmWednesday7:00am - 5:30pmThursday7:00am - 5:30pmFriday8:30am - 12:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center
- Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
I had seen various other doctors for some complex issues I was having, and Dr. Shayya's PA was the only one who actually came up with a comprehensive plan to diagnose and treat the problem.
- Neurology
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1104192442
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland, Oh
- University Of Oklahoma Health Sciences Ctr
- Neurology and Neuromuscular Medicine
