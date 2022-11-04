See All Neurologists in Scottsdale, AZ
Dr. Luay Shayya, MD

Neurology
4.5 (49)
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Luay Shayya, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Neurology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University Of Oklahoma Health Sciences Ctr and is affiliated with HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center and Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center.

Dr. Shayya works at Neurology Consultants of Arizona in Scottsdale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Cerebral Artery Thrombosis and Stroke along with other conditions at varying frequencies.

Locations

  1. 1
    Neurology Consultants of Arizona
    7425 E Shea Blvd, Scottsdale, AZ 85260 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 977-6844
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 12:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center
  • Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Stroke
Migraine
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Stroke
Migraine

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Botox® for Upper Limb Spasticity Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Encephalopathy Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neurological Testing Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Parkinsonism Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Pseudobulbar Affect Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vestibular Testing Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 49 ratings
    Patient Ratings (49)
    5 Star
    (39)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Shayya?

    Nov 04, 2022
    I had seen various other doctors for some complex issues I was having, and Dr. Shayya's PA was the only one who actually came up with a comprehensive plan to diagnose and treat the problem.
    — Nov 04, 2022
    About Dr. Luay Shayya, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 10 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1104192442
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland, Oh
    Fellowship
    Medical Education
    • University Of Oklahoma Health Sciences Ctr
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology and Neuromuscular Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Luay Shayya, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shayya is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shayya has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shayya has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shayya works at Neurology Consultants of Arizona in Scottsdale, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Shayya’s profile.

    Dr. Shayya has seen patients for Cerebral Artery Thrombosis and Stroke, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shayya on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    49 patients have reviewed Dr. Shayya. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shayya.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shayya, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shayya appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

