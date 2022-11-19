Dr. Luay Sayed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sayed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Luay Sayed, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Luay Sayed, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Warren, MI. They completed their fellowship with St Vincent Hospital And Health Services
Locations
Warren Office14049 E 13 Mile Rd Ste 1, Warren, MI 48088 Directions (586) 566-7870
Henry Ford Macomb Obstetrics and Gynecology49050 Schoenherr Rd Ste 100, Shelby Township, MI 48315 Directions (586) 566-7870
Macomb Hand Surgery45628 Schoenherr Rd, Shelby Township, MI 48315 Directions (586) 566-7870
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus
- Ascension Saint John Hospital
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
- Henry Ford Macomb Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sayed has vast experience with heart disease and is one of the experts in cardiac intervention. Has privileges at many hospitals in the area for completing procedures in a timely manner. I am an RN & trust him with all my family members care.
About Dr. Luay Sayed, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Arabic
- 1063414696
Education & Certifications
- St Vincent Hospital And Health Services
- Univ Hosp
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sayed has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sayed accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sayed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sayed has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hypertension and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sayed on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sayed speaks Arabic.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Sayed. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sayed.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sayed, there are benefits to both methods.