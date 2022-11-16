Dr. Ailabouni has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Luay Ailabouni, MD
Dr. Luay Ailabouni, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Richland, WA. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from JORDAN UNIVERSITY OF SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with Kadlec Regional Medical Center.
Locations
-
1
Nicu888 Swift Blvd, Richland, WA 99352 Directions (509) 946-4611
-
2
Pm Anesthesia Pllc1096 Goethals Dr, Richland, WA 99352 Directions (509) 943-9700
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Kadlec Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
This was my first visit and I saw PA Rory Chisholm-Drane. What an angel she was, very knowledgeable and empathetic. I walked in with super high blood pressure from fear and she immediately calmed me down. Her level of expertise made me feel I was in the right place and they would help me with this problem. God bless you, Rory, you were so professional and kind one of the best appointments I’ve had in 70 years.
- JORDAN UNIVERSITY OF SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Dr. Ailabouni accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ailabouni has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ailabouni works at
Dr. Ailabouni has seen patients for Colectomy, Appendectomy, Laparoscopic and Intestinal Abscess, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ailabouni on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ailabouni speaks Arabic.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Ailabouni. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ailabouni.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ailabouni, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ailabouni appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.