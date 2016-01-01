Overview

Dr. Luat T Nguyen, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Arlington, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Arkansas College of Medicine and is affiliated with Medical City Arlington.



Dr. Nguyen works at Dr Luat T Nguyen MD in Arlington, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Gastric Ulcer and Duodenal Ulcer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.