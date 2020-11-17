Dr. Luat Nguyen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nguyen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Luat Nguyen, MD
Overview
Dr. Luat Nguyen, MD is a Dermatologist in Arlington, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Faculty De Medecine Dlyon and is affiliated with Medical City Arlington.
Locations
-
1
Luat Q. Nguyen, M.D.3132 Matlock Rd Ste 307, Arlington, TX 76015 Directions (817) 468-3131
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Arlington
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Great! I have been going to him for many years. Very nice, knowledgeable, and spends time answering any questions.
About Dr. Luat Nguyen, MD
- Dermatology
- 53 years of experience
- English, French and Vietnamese
- 1104828854
Education & Certifications
- Naval Regl Med Center
- RE Thomason Genl Hosp
- Faculty De Medecine Dlyon
- Faculty Of Sciences, Lyons, France
- Dermatology
