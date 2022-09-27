Dr. Luat Duckett, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Duckett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Luat Duckett, MD
Overview
Dr. Luat Duckett, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Greenbelt, MD. They specialize in General Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE and is affiliated with Doctors Community Hospital.
Locations
Agni Clinics LLC7239 Hanover Pkwy Ste B, Greenbelt, MD 20770 Directions (301) 513-9030
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Duckett is a wonderful doctor. He explains everything up front to make sure you understand and are comfortable. He’s also a very kind and caring person.
About Dr. Luat Duckett, MD
- General Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English, Vietnamese
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Duckett has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Duckett accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Duckett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Duckett has seen patients for Umbilical Hernia, Lipomas and Inguinal Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Duckett on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Duckett speaks Vietnamese.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Duckett. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Duckett.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Duckett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Duckett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.