Dr. Luat Duckett, MD

General Surgery
5 (28)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Luat Duckett, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Greenbelt, MD. They specialize in General Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE and is affiliated with Doctors Community Hospital.

Dr. Duckett works at Agni Clinics LLC in Greenbelt, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Umbilical Hernia, Lipomas and Inguinal Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Agni Clinics LLC
    7239 Hanover Pkwy Ste B, Greenbelt, MD 20770 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 513-9030

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Doctors Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Umbilical Hernia
Lipomas
Inguinal Hernia
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (28)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 27, 2022
    Dr. Duckett is a wonderful doctor. He explains everything up front to make sure you understand and are comfortable. He's also a very kind and caring person.
    Sharifah McDavid — Sep 27, 2022
    About Dr. Luat Duckett, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Vietnamese
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1669474706
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Luat Duckett, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Duckett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Duckett has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Duckett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Duckett works at Agni Clinics LLC in Greenbelt, MD. View the full address on Dr. Duckett’s profile.

    Dr. Duckett has seen patients for Umbilical Hernia, Lipomas and Inguinal Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Duckett on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Duckett. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Duckett.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Duckett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Duckett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

