Dr. Luann Hassan, MD
Dr. Luann Hassan, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Irving, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical School - San Antonio and is affiliated with Medical City Las Colinas and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Flower Mound.
Luann K Hassan MD6750 N MacArthur Blvd Ste 211, Irving, TX 75039 Directions (214) 647-1533
- Medical City Las Colinas
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Flower Mound
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Hassan has been my doctor for about two years and just delivered my first child less than a week ago. She's professional, but also extremely personable. She listens to what you want and gives you honest feedback on what is or isn't realistic. The ladies in her office are all such dolls and make every visit enjoyable! I would recommend her to everyone!
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- St Paul Medical Center
- St Paul-SW Med Sch
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical School - San Antonio
- University of Texas / Austin Campus
Dr. Hassan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
