Overview

Dr. Luann Hassan, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Irving, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical School - San Antonio and is affiliated with Medical City Las Colinas and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Flower Mound.



Dr. Hassan works at Luann K Hassan MD in Irving, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.