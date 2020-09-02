See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Roseburg, OR
Pulmonary Disease
Dr. Luana Petre Nedita, MD is a Pulmonologist in Roseburg, OR. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from Carol Davila U Med and Pharm and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center.

Dr. Petre Nedita works at Centennial Pulmonary & Sleep Specialists in Roseburg, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG), Bronchiolitis and Wheezing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Pulmonary and Sleep Specialists of Roseburg
    2460 NW Stewart Pkwy Ste 100, Roseburg, OR 97471 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchoprovocation Test Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Lung Diffusion Capacity Test Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
PET-CT Scan Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Function Test Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Respirator Fit Evaluations Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endobronchial Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Bird Flu Chevron Icon
Bronchoscopy Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon

  • Pulmonary Disease
  • 29 years of experience
  • English
  • Female
  • 1629054085
  • Norwalk Hosp|Yale New Haven Hosp
  • Danbury Hosp
  • Danbury Hosp
  • Carol Davila U Med and Pharm
  • Critical Care Medicine
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

  • Mercy Medical Center

