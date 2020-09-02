Dr. Petre Nedita has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Luana Petre Nedita, MD
Overview
Dr. Luana Petre Nedita, MD is a Pulmonologist in Roseburg, OR. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from Carol Davila U Med and Pharm and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center.
Dr. Petre Nedita works at
Locations
-
1
Pulmonary and Sleep Specialists of Roseburg2460 NW Stewart Pkwy Ste 100, Roseburg, OR 97471 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Petre Nedita?
I've seen Dr. Nedita twice for reviewing my condition of sleep apnea. I've been very impressed by her knowledge, thoroughness, and willingness to listen to, and address, my concerns.
About Dr. Luana Petre Nedita, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 29 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1629054085
Education & Certifications
- Norwalk Hosp|Yale New Haven Hosp
- Danbury Hosp
- Danbury Hosp
- Carol Davila U Med and Pharm
- Critical Care Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Petre Nedita using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Petre Nedita has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Petre Nedita has seen patients for Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG), Bronchiolitis and Wheezing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Petre Nedita on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Petre Nedita. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Petre Nedita.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Petre Nedita, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Petre Nedita appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.