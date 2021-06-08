Dr. Nguyen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Luan Nguyen, MD
Overview
Dr. Luan Nguyen, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Huntington Beach, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS.
Dr. Nguyen works at
Locations
Luan N Nguyen MD Inc18080 Beach Blvd Ste 105, Huntington Beach, CA 92648 Directions (714) 375-0333
- Aetna
Ratings & Reviews
This is my second surgery I did with Dr. Nguyen. He is the best Surgeon I had been too, I would not recommend any other doctor for breath implant. He very knowledgeable and tentative. He listened to your need. Also his assistant Chi Cindy very caring and professional friendly.
About Dr. Luan Nguyen, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English, Vietnamese
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nguyen accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nguyen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nguyen speaks Vietnamese.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Nguyen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nguyen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nguyen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nguyen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.