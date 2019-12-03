Dr. Loyola Gressot, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gressot is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Loyola Gressot, MD
Overview
Dr. Loyola Gressot, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Houston, TX.

Locations
Neurosurgical Group of Texas6560 Fannin St Ste 1200, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (832) 307-2928Monday8:30am - 4:00pmTuesday8:30am - 4:00pmWednesday8:30am - 4:00pmThursday8:30am - 4:00pmFriday8:30am - 3:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Medical Center
- Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital
- Houston Methodist West Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My phone consult was most helpful. Dr. Gressot MD was on call over the Thanksgiving Holiday and answered my questions about my recent Lumbar surgery.
About Dr. Loyola Gressot, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English, French
- 1366745457
Education & Certifications
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gressot has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gressot accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gressot has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gressot has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gressot on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gressot speaks French.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Gressot. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gressot.
