Dr. Loyd Witherspoon Jr, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Witherspoon Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Loyd Witherspoon Jr, DPM
Overview
Dr. Loyd Witherspoon Jr, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Podiatry, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT HOUSTON and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga and Parkridge Medical Center.
Dr. Witherspoon Jr works at
Locations
-
1
Scenic City Podiatry Pllc1510 Gunbarrel Rd Ste 300, Chattanooga, TN 37421 Directions (423) 499-6488
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga
- Parkridge Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Witherspoon Jr?
Dr. Witherspoon is a blessing. He helped resolve an issue that I have been working on with my foot for over two years. He new what was wrong and how to treat it immediately. Thank you for helping me find some pain relief.
About Dr. Loyd Witherspoon Jr, DPM
- Podiatry
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1568526051
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT HOUSTON
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Witherspoon Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Witherspoon Jr accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Witherspoon Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Witherspoon Jr works at
Dr. Witherspoon Jr has seen patients for Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Witherspoon Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Witherspoon Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Witherspoon Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Witherspoon Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Witherspoon Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.