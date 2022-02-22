Dr. Loyd Whitley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Whitley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Loyd Whitley, MD
Overview
Dr. Loyd Whitley, MD is a Pulmonology Specialist in Nacogdoches, TX. They specialize in Pulmonology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA and is affiliated with Nacogdoches Medical Center.
Dr. Whitley works at
Locations
-
1
Pulmonary Medicine of Nacogdoches4848 NE Stallings Dr Ste 100, Nacogdoches, TX 75965 Directions (936) 205-5960
Hospital Affiliations
- Nacogdoches Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Whitley?
Dr. Whitley and his staff are great. He is always interested in any questions or concerns I may have. I enjoy seeing him because his 'bedside manner' is terrific. He listens and responds to what I say or questions I have. Compassion and encouragement are something I look forward to every 6 months.
About Dr. Loyd Whitley, MD
- Pulmonology
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1821093360
Education & Certifications
- TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Whitley has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Whitley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Whitley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Whitley works at
Dr. Whitley has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Wheezing and Shortness of Breath, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Whitley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Whitley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Whitley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Whitley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Whitley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.