Dr. Loyd Godwin, MD

Dermatology
3.5 (23)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Loyd Godwin, MD is a dermatologist in Norwalk, CT. Dr. Godwin completed a residency at SUNY At Stony Brook Ny. He currently practices at Dermatology Physicians Of Connecticut and is affiliated with Norwalk Hospital. He accepts multiple insurance plans, including Medicare. Dr. Godwin is board certified in Dermatology.

Locations

  1. 1
    James F Guthrie MD
    148 East Ave Ste 3B, Norwalk, CT 06851 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 538-5682
  2. 2
    Dermatology Physicians of Connecticut
    4 Corporate Dr Ste 386, Shelton, CT 06484 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 538-5682

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Ringworm
Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Ringworm

Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Dermatological Disorders Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Erythema Multiforme Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Disorders Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stevens-Johnson Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sunburn
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
Insurance Accepted

  • Aetna
  • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
  • Anthem
  • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Cigna
  • Connecticare
  • Consumer Health Network
  • Coventry Health Care
  • EmblemHealth
  • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
  • GENERAL
  • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
  • Health Net
  • Humana
  • MagnaCare
  • Medicare
  • MultiPlan
  • Private HealthCare Systems
  • Tricare
  • UnitedHealthCare
  • USA Health Network
  • Vista Health Plan

About Dr. Loyd Godwin, MD

  • Dermatology
  • 24 years of experience
  • English
  • Male
  • 1952378127
Education & Certifications

  • SUNY At Stony Brook Ny
  • Lenox Hill Hosp-NYU
  • New York University School of Medicine
  • Perelman School of Medicine University of Pennsylvania
  • Dermatology
Admitting Hospitals
  • Norwalk Hospital

Patient Satisfaction

3.6
Average provider rating
Based on 23 ratings
Patient Ratings (23)
5 Star
(14)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(2)
1 Star
(6)
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Loyd Godwin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Godwin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Godwin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Godwin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Godwin has seen patients for Acne, Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) and Ringworm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Godwin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

23 patients have reviewed Dr. Godwin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Godwin.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Godwin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Godwin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

