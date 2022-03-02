Overview

Dr. Loyal Stierlen, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in General Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Des Moines Univ Coll Of Osteo Med & Surg and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center and Integris Southwest Medical Center.



Dr. Stierlen works at INTEGRIS Pain Management in Oklahoma City, OK. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.