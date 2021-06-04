Dr. Lowry Jones, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jones is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lowry Jones, MD
Overview
Dr. Lowry Jones, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Leawood, KS. They graduated from University of Kansas School of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City.
Locations
Kansas City Orthopaedic Institute3651 College Blvd, Leawood, KS 66211 Directions (913) 319-7600
Kansas City Orthopaedics Alliance4320 Wornall Rd Ste 610, Kansas City, MO 64111 Directions (816) 932-2000Monday7:45am - 5:00pmTuesday7:45am - 5:00pmWednesday7:45am - 5:00pmThursday7:45am - 5:00pmFriday7:45am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Jones is by far the best! I appreciate his attentiveness, concern and care. He make one know that he hears and understand/care. Thank you so much for taking care of my knee 5/19/21. Dr.Jones staff is amazing as well, always professional, great job!
About Dr. Lowry Jones, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- Orthopaedic Surgery, University Of Missouri-Kansas City
- Internal Medicine, St. Luke's Hospital Of Kansas City, Kansas City, Missouri
- University of Kansas School of Medicine
- Bachelor Of Science In Chemistry, University Of Kansas, Lawrence, Kansas
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jones has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jones accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jones has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jones has seen patients for Shoulder Impingement Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jones on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
109 patients have reviewed Dr. Jones. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jones.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jones, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jones appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.