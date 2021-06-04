Overview

Dr. Lowry Jones, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Leawood, KS. They graduated from University of Kansas School of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City.



Dr. Jones works at Dickson-Diveley Orthopaedics in Leawood, KS with other offices in Kansas City, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Shoulder Impingement Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.