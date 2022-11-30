Overview

Dr. Lowrey King, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Mississippi School of Medicine.



Dr. King works at Carolina Eyecare Physicians - West Ashley III (Formerly The Retina Center of Charleston) in Charleston, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair), Drusen and Macular Hole along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.