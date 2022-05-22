Dr. Lowell Schmeltz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schmeltz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lowell Schmeltz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lowell Schmeltz, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Farmington Hills, MI. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak.
Locations
Associated Endocrinologists PC32255 Northwestern Hwy Ste 214, Farmington Hills, MI 48334 Directions (248) 855-5620
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
He diagnosed me with thyroid cancer in 2007 and saw me through my recovery. He answers every question and makes sure his patients understand whats ahead.
About Dr. Lowell Schmeltz, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1538112917
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH MEDICAL CENTER
Dr. Schmeltz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schmeltz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schmeltz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schmeltz has seen patients for Thyroid Goiter, Hypothyroidism and Diabetes Type 2, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schmeltz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
71 patients have reviewed Dr. Schmeltz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schmeltz.
