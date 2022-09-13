See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Farmington Hills, MI
Dr. Lowell Paul, MD

Internal Medicine
5 (30)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Lowell Paul, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Farmington Hills, MI. They completed their residency with Wm Beaumont Hospital

Dr. Paul works at Doctors of Internal Medicine in Farmington Hills, MI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Kenneth R. Lawrence Dpm PC
    30335 W 13 Mile Rd Ste 100, Farmington Hills, MI 48334 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 626-6500
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 2:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 30 ratings
    Patient Ratings (30)
    5 Star
    (29)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Sep 13, 2022
    Dr Paul has almost 50 years of experience as a physician and remains current on the latest advances. Equal to his knowledge is the empathy he evidences towards his patients.
    About Dr. Lowell Paul, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1689655508
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Wm Beaumont Hospital
    Residency

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Paul has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Paul has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Paul works at Doctors of Internal Medicine in Farmington Hills, MI. View the full address on Dr. Paul’s profile.

    30 patients have reviewed Dr. Paul. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Paul.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Paul, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Paul appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

