Dr. Lowell Ku, MD

Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
Dr. Lowell Ku, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Frisco, TX. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Frisco, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - McKinney and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.

Dr. Ku works at Champaign Dental Group in Frisco, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Dallas IVF
    2840 Legacy Dr Ste 100, Frisco, TX 75034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 297-0020
    Monday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    7:30am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Frisco
  • Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - McKinney
  • Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano

Infertility Evaluation
In Vitro Fertilization
Artificial Insemination
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Aug 11, 2020
    My husband and I had been trying to get pregnant for five years. We tried three rounds of IVF by our previous infertility doctor, and none of those transfers was successful. The first time I met Dr. Lowell Ku, he was so patient and answered all the questions my husband and I had. He also took his time to understand what we wanted and he explained to us very calmly and clearly what personalized action plan he had put together for us for a successful outcome. Each and every one on his team was professionally helpful throughout the IVF circle. We thank God for finally getting pregnant! We are very satisfied and happy with the work Dr. Ku and his team did for us, and We strongly recommend Dr. Ku to anyone looking to try a successful IVF process. Dr. Lowell Ku is AWESOME!
    Yvonne — Aug 11, 2020
    About Dr. Lowell Ku, MD

    • Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
    English, Chinese and Spanish
    • 1184642274
    University of Louisville Medical School
    John Peter Smith Hospital
    University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston
    Emory University
    Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility
    Dr. Lowell Ku, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ku is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ku has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ku has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ku speaks Chinese and Spanish.

    47 patients have reviewed Dr. Ku. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ku.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ku, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ku appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

