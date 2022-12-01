Overview

Dr. Lowell Koppel, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lewisville, TX. They completed their residency with Mc Lennan Co Med Ed Res Fn



Dr. Koppel works at Texas Health Family & Urgent Care in Lewisville, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.