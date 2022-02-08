See All Otolaryngologists in Berkeley Heights, NJ
Dr. Lowell Gurey, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4 (18)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Dr. Lowell Gurey, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Berkeley Heights, NJ. They completed their residency with Albany Medical College (New York)

Dr. Gurey works at Summit Health in Berkeley Heights, NJ with other offices in Summit, NJ and Florham Park, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Dysphagia, Laryngitis and Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Summit Medical Group Ambulatory Surgery Center
    1 Diamond Hill Rd, Berkeley Heights, NJ 07922 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 273-4300
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Overlook Hospital
    99 Beauvoir Ave, Summit, NJ 07901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 277-8681
  3. 3
    Summit Medical Group
    140 Park Ave, Florham Park, NJ 07932 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 404-9970

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Overlook Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dysphagia
Laryngitis
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia)
Dysphagia
Laryngitis
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia)

Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy - Laryngotomy - Laryngectomy - Pharyngolaryngectomy - Pharyngectomy Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy and Laryngotomy Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Cervical Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Chronic Adenoid Infection Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Ear Tube Placement Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Tongue Lesion Chevron Icon
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukoplakia Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (3)
    James DiForio — Feb 08, 2022
    About Dr. Lowell Gurey, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1558519918
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Albany Medical College (New York)
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gurey has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gurey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gurey has seen patients for Dysphagia, Laryngitis and Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gurey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Gurey. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gurey.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gurey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gurey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

