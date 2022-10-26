Dr. Lowell Davis, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Davis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lowell Davis, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lowell Davis, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Miramar, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Nova Southeastern College of Osteopathic Medicine|Nova Southeastern College of Osteopathic Medicine|Southeastern College Of Osteopathic Medicine|Southeastern College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Miramar, Memorial Hospital West and Memorial Regional Hospital.
Locations
Pain Medicine1951 SW 172nd Ave Ste 314, Miramar, FL 33029 Directions (954) 447-5206Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Florida Pain Center2 Oakwood Blvd Ste 195, Hollywood, FL 33020 Directions (954) 447-5206
Total Orthopaedic Care PA4850 W Oakland Park Blvd Ste 201, Lauderdale Lakes, FL 33313 Directions (954) 447-5206
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hospital Miramar
- Memorial Hospital West
- Memorial Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Centene
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lowell Davis is such a pleasant and empathetic doctor! His bedside manner is the BEST. Most importantly, when he saw the epidurals weren't getting the job done, he recommended the MILD Procedure (minimally invasive lumbar decompression) for spinal stenosis and I just had it done by him 10 days ago and I couldn't be happier! For the first time in 13 months since my lumbar stenosis flared up I am no longer in pain. I just wish I'd done It sooner!
About Dr. Lowell Davis, DO
- Pain Medicine
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1114907409
Education & Certifications
- Nova Southeastern College of Osteopathic Medicine|Nova Southeastern College of Osteopathic Medicine|Southeastern College Of Osteopathic Medicine|Southeastern College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Davis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Davis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Davis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Davis has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Osteoarthritis of Spine and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Davis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Davis speaks Spanish.
152 patients have reviewed Dr. Davis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Davis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Davis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.