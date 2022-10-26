Overview

Dr. Lowell Davis, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Miramar, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Nova Southeastern College of Osteopathic Medicine|Nova Southeastern College of Osteopathic Medicine|Southeastern College Of Osteopathic Medicine|Southeastern College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Miramar, Memorial Hospital West and Memorial Regional Hospital.



Dr. Davis works at Florida Spine and Pain Center in Miramar, FL with other offices in Hollywood, FL and Lauderdale Lakes, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Osteoarthritis of Spine and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.