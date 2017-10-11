Dr. Sabnani has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lovina Sabnani, MD
Overview
Dr. Lovina Sabnani, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Hilo, HI. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Hilo Medical Center and North Hawaii Community Hospital.
Dr. Sabnani works at
Locations
1
Hmc Ent Clinic75 Puuhonu Pl Ste 101, Hilo, HI 96720 Directions (808) 933-3800
2
Hawaii Pacific Oncology Center1285 Waianuenue Ave, Hilo, HI 96720 Directions (808) 932-3940
3
Island Urology Oahu LLC670 Ponahawai St Ste 217, Hilo, HI 96720 Directions (808) 933-3800
Hospital Affiliations
- Hilo Medical Center
- North Hawaii Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
After reading negative reviews about Dr. sabnani, I was hesitant to take my newborn to her, but trusted my daughters doctor who highly recommended her. I was pleasantly surprised at how sweet and gentle she was with my baby, and how kind and courteous she was with my husband, 4 year old and I. She listened intently and answered all of our questions. We had a lovely experience with Dr. Sabnani!
About Dr. Lovina Sabnani, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1639253081
Education & Certifications
- P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sabnani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sabnani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sabnani has seen patients for Tinnitus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sabnani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Sabnani. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sabnani.
