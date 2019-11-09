See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Downers Grove, IL
Dr. Loveena Bouri, MD

Internal Medicine
4.5 (37)
Call for new patient details
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Loveena Bouri, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Downers Grove, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Finch University Of Health Sciences Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Edward Hospital - Main Campus.

Dr. Bouri works at Duly Health and Care in Downers Grove, IL with other offices in Naperville, IL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Steven Schmitz MD
    3743 Highland Ave Ste 1001, Downers Grove, IL 60515 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 435-9888
    Monday
    8:15am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 6:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:15am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    AMITA Health Medical Group Obstetrics & Gynecology Naperville
    1012 95th St Ste 3, Naperville, IL 60564 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 856-8790
  3. 3
    Du Page Medical Group - 608 I M
    608 S Washington St Ste 201, Naperville, IL 60540 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 717-2630

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Edward Hospital - Main Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Polyuria
Vitamin D Deficiency
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Polyuria
Vitamin D Deficiency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Polyuria
  
Vitamin D Deficiency
Abdominal Pain
Acne
  
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Lower Respiratory Infection
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
ADHD and-or ADD
Administrative Physical
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anal or Rectal Pain
Anemia
  
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
  
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
  
Ataxia
  
Atherosclerosis
Athlete's Foot
Atrophic Vaginitis
Back Pain
Bedsores
  
Bladder Infection
Blepharitis
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchiectasis
Bronchitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Common Cold
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
  
Dehydration
Dermatitis
Diabetes
  
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
  
Difficulty With Walking
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Ear Ache
  
Earwax Buildup
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Enteritis
Fever
  
Fibromyalgia
Gait Abnormality
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Hair Loss
Headache
  
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Heartburn
Hemorrhoids
High Cholesterol
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing
Hypercalcemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Insomnia
  
Iodine Deficiency
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Laryngitis
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Cramp
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
  
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Muscle Weakness
Nasopharyngitis
Neurogenic Bladder
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Obesity
  
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Overactive Bladder
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pharyngitis
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Polyneuropathy
Postnasal Drip
Proteinuria
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
  
Restless Leg Syndrome
Ringworm
  
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Smoking Cessation Counseling
Thyroid Goiter
Tobacco Use Disorder
Torticollis
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Venous Insufficiency
Vertigo
  
Viral Hepatitis
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Wellness Examination
Wheezing
  
Yeast Infections
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care of Illinois
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 37 ratings
    Patient Ratings (37)
    5 Star
    (33)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Loveena Bouri, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1700827656
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Finch University Of Health Sciences Chicago Medical School
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Bouri has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bouri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    37 patients have reviewed Dr. Bouri. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bouri.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bouri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bouri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

