Dr. Loutsios Ierides, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Loutsios Ierides, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Belen, NM. They specialize in Cardiology, has 51 years of experience. They graduated from ACKERMAN COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC and is affiliated with Cibola General Hospital, Lovelace Westside Hospital, Rehoboth Mckinley Christian Health Care Services and Unm Sandoval Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Ierides works at
Locations
Cardiac Care Consultants711 Christopher Dr, Belen, NM 87002 Directions (505) 248-1800
Cardiac Care Consultants Of NM500 Unser Blvd SE Ste 201, Rio Rancho, NM 87124 Directions (505) 248-1800
Women's Health4801 McMahon Blvd NW Ste 110, Albuquerque, NM 87114 Directions (505) 727-4440
Unm Sandoval Regional Medical Center Inc.3001 Broadmoor Blvd NE, Rio Rancho, NM 87144 Directions (505) 994-7057Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cibola General Hospital
- Lovelace Westside Hospital
- Rehoboth Mckinley Christian Health Care Services
- Unm Sandoval Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Presbyterian Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Loutsios Ierides, MD
- Cardiology
- 51 years of experience
- English, Greek
- 1578601753
Education & Certifications
- ACKERMAN COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC
