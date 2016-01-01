Dr. Lourice David, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. David is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lourice David, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lourice David, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Norton Shores, MI.
Dr. David works at
Locations
Woman Care Obgyn Plc.493 W Norton Ave, Norton Shores, MI 49444 Directions (231) 727-6093
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health - Hackley Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Lourice David, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Arabic
Dr. David has seen patients for Hysteroscopy, HPV (Human Papillomavirus) and Colposcopy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. David on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
