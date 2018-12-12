Dr. Lourdes Uribe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Uribe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lourdes Uribe, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lourdes Uribe, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Mcallen, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital At Renaissance and Rio Grande Regional Hospital.
Dr. Uribe works at
Locations
Valley Ob.gyn.522 E Dove Ave, Mcallen, TX 78504 Directions (956) 631-8383Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Hospital At Renaissance
- Rio Grande Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Uribe and her staff are the best! Let's just say I moved to Waco and now Austin 7 years ago, and I still see her and Kareena Garza, PA. I make the drive or make an appt to see them when I am home for a long weekend. I refuse to see another doctor, and I will continue to choose them as my practitioners. They make you feel so comfortable and relaxed and I can not recommend them enough. The office staff is friendly and they always welcome you with a smile.
About Dr. Lourdes Uribe, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1255524450
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Uribe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Uribe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.