Dr. Selem has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lourdes Selem, MD
Overview
Dr. Lourdes Selem, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Homestead, FL.
Dr. Selem works at
Locations
Lissette Selem MD PA922 N Krome Ave, Homestead, FL 33030 Directions (786) 504-8070
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
I am the parent and co-guardian of a special needs young man that has been a patient of Dr. Selem's for the last three years. We have had neurologists and other psychiatrists treating him before , and none have been able to find as effective a medicine combination as Dr. Selem. Beyond her evident expertise, she has always listened to our concerns as parents, giving us time and attention, and has shown much compassion for our son's needs. She cares deeply for her patients and, importantly, will not overmedicate them. Her staff has been professional and friendly each and every time we have gone to the office. I wrote this review because I saw a 1 star review from 2018 and was shocked and felt compelled to correct the record -- this is a FIVE STAR doctor that we are pleased is treating our son.
About Dr. Lourdes Selem, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1982809380
