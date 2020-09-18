Overview

Dr. Lourdes Rucela Ada, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Tewksbury, MA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Far Eastern University and is affiliated with Lowell General Hospital.



Dr. Ada works at Tewksbury Family Health in Tewksbury, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.